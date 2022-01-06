Bruce Arians Responds to Antonio Brown Allegations

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took the podium on Thursday to address the team's release of Antonio Brown.

Since his departure during the third quarter against the New York Jets, Brown has claimed he was dealing with an ankle injury and was told to go into the game despite it. He released a lengthy statement saying the coaches tried to force him to play, and that he made it known he was unable to.

Arians denied those claims, saying Brown never mentioned his ankle injury against the Jets.

"Just to clear you up on some. things that happened: At no point and time during the game did he ever ask the trainer or doctor about his ankle," Arians said. "That's the normal protocol, you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it so, obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game."

Arians then told his side of the story.

"[Brown] was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted, got that calmed down, players took care of that," Arians said. "It started again on the sideline, we called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, he refused to go in the game, that's when I look back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back, approached him about what was going on, 'I ain't playin.' 'What's going on?' 'I Ain't gettin the ball.' That's when I said you're done, get the F out of here and that's the end of it."

Brown was officially released by the Buccaneers on Thursday, Jan. 6. He'll have to clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

