Montravius Adams Hopes to Stay With Steelers Moving Forward

Montravius Adams time with the Pittsburgh Steelers started late in the season, but hopefully won't end anytime soon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers searched across their roster for a replacement after the loss of Tyson Alualu. When they didn't find out, they reached out to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, and what they found might be a diamond in the rough.

Montravius Adams joined a revolving group of interior defensive linemen when he arrived in Pittsburgh in Week 13. Only a few days later, not even an entire practice week, he was starting at nose tackle for the Steelers.

Since then, he's maintained the starting job and has been a bright spot to a large number of injuries that have bogged this defense.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's been appreciative of Adams' efforts and the energy he brings, and Adams feels he's enjoining his time here as well.

"I've been very pleased with how it's been going," Adams said. "There's always room for better, but just being here with this team, being here with these guys, it's been a blessing for me."

But under a one-year deal, Adams' future is unknown. But, if it was up to him, he's hoping to stick around.

"I would love to," Adams said on re-signing with the Steelers. "I don't get to make that decision, but if I did, I'd be right here."

Time will tell if the Steelers feel the same way towards Adams. Alualu will return from ankle surgery over the summer, and has one year left on his current contract.

For now, Adams is simply putting his resume together, and doing his part to secure another deal in Pittsburgh.

"Just giving it everything I can, and that's one thing I can promise," Adams said on convincing the Steelers he's worth another deal. "I'm trying to be in this black and gold for awhile. I'll hopefully finish my time here. It's definitely been great here. Definitely the best opportunity that I've probably had so far. I got on this train and I want to keep riding until the wheels fall off."

