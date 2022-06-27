Skip to main content

This is Why Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fill seven snaps per game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to walk into training camp with two undrafted rookies competing to beat Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland out for backup jobs. 

It's not impossible. Undrafted rookies have shined before and they'll shine again. The Steelers shouldn't get rid of either, or look past either, but they should handle the situation differently. 

The Steelers need to replace seven snaps per game this season. Those seven snaps are going to play a major role in the success of this team. Handling how they fill those seven snaps could make or break the 2022 season. 

