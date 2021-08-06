AllSteelers Talk: Winners and Losers From Steelers Preseason Opener

Plenty of good, plenty of bad in the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Dallas Cowboys.

There were plenty of takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game - both good and bad.

We'll start with the quarterback competition. The Steelers got their first glance at Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in live-game action, but somehow, Josh Dobbs stole the show. No, we're not kidding.

It's time for Jaylen Samuels to go, and if Kalen Ballage's injury isn't serious, he's the Steelers' fourth running back.

The offensive line played well. Again, not kidding.

On defense, we can put the Alex Highsmith vs. Melvin Ingram position battle to rest. Same with James Pierre possibly losing the backup job to Justin Layne.

Don't worry, there's plenty more standouts to talk about as well.

Oh, and Pressley Harvin III - wow. Is it too early for the Steelers to give him a second contract?

