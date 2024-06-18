Best Offseason Move: CBS Sports Praises Texans’ Signing of Elite Defensive End
The Houston Texans' offseason was leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the league. The trades they made for RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs most definitely stand out as two of the best moves they made, but according to CBS Sports, it was the signing of defensive end Danielle Hunter to a two-year deal that catapulted them into the winners of this offseason.
"The trade for four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs stole a lot of headlines and attention, rightfully so, but the best move the Houston Texans made this offseason was to sign four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter away from the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $49 million deal.
The acquisition of Hunter is a huge deal. His 16.5 sacks were the fifth-most in the NFL last season, and he ranked 10th in quarterback pressures with 80. Since he entered the NFL in 2016, only three-time, First Team All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack has more seasons with at least six sacks (nine) than Hunter's eight. Finding a bona fide pass rusher is difficult, and the Texans being able to haul in Hunter at age 29 is a massive deal.
Even more significant perhaps than what he brings to head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense on his own is the impact he can have on 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., whose 59 quarterback pressures were the third-most by a rookie in the last five seasons. Only 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa (80 quarterback pressures in 2019) and three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (67 quarterback pressures in 2021) were more consistently in opposing quarterback's faces than Anderson was in 2023.
The opportunity for him to expand his pass-rush bag by learning from and playing alongside Hunter is a priceless investment in terms of the impact it could have on Anderson's long-term career development. Houston made this move knowing it would help lift its defense in the present while it can also aid its unit on that side of the ball for years to come through Anderson."
There is no denying that Hunter will be a great addition to head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense. Hunter is perhaps still in the middle of his prime entering his eighth season in the league and likely will continue his dominance of getting to the QB in Houston. Having him along with Will Anderson Jr. will create havoc for opposing offensive linemen and according to Ryans himself, the two have already started to feed off of one another creating a formidable relationship that will hopefully carry over onto the field.
