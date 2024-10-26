Texans Daily

Texans Excited for Rookie Return

Houston Texans rookie Kamari Lassiter will be back for the team in Week 8.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates his interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates his interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter is expected to make his return to the field in Week 8 as the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Lassiter, a rookie second-round pick out of Georgia, suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's last two games, but he has been healthy and practicing this week as he awaits his return.

READ MORE: Texans Shift Focus to Adapted Colts Offense in Rematch

“Yeah, obviously, a starter for us early in the season," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "So, getting a starting-level defensive back, back into full force and the toughness and competitiveness that he brings and happy for him. He really, again, another guy that really attacked these last two weeks in terms of like, I think the same toughness and mental fortitude that he brings to playing ball was the same thing with dealing with this little setback here and really, really push – probably wanted to play two weeks ago. We were holding him back from getting out there. So, excited for him to hopefully get him back out and show what he can do.”

With Lassiter back on the field, the Texans defense gains an edge, and that might be exactly what Houston needs to beat Indianapolis this week.

READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Offense Needs to 'Clean Up' After Packers Loss

• Texans Have High Hopes for Veteran DE

• Texans Hope Joe Mixon Stays Hot vs. Colts

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Must Bounce Back vs. Colts

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News