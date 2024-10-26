Texans Excited for Rookie Return
Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter is expected to make his return to the field in Week 8 as the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Lassiter, a rookie second-round pick out of Georgia, suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's last two games, but he has been healthy and practicing this week as he awaits his return.
READ MORE: Texans Shift Focus to Adapted Colts Offense in Rematch
“Yeah, obviously, a starter for us early in the season," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "So, getting a starting-level defensive back, back into full force and the toughness and competitiveness that he brings and happy for him. He really, again, another guy that really attacked these last two weeks in terms of like, I think the same toughness and mental fortitude that he brings to playing ball was the same thing with dealing with this little setback here and really, really push – probably wanted to play two weeks ago. We were holding him back from getting out there. So, excited for him to hopefully get him back out and show what he can do.”
With Lassiter back on the field, the Texans defense gains an edge, and that might be exactly what Houston needs to beat Indianapolis this week.
READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Offense Needs to 'Clean Up' After Packers Loss
• Texans Have High Hopes for Veteran DE
• Texans Hope Joe Mixon Stays Hot vs. Colts