Houston Texans Release First Injury Report vs. Colts
The Houston Texans dropped their second contest of the season to a game-winning field goal by the Green Bay Packers. The 24-22 loss dropped their record to 5-2, as the squad was unable to overcome a game in which the passing game was nearly non-existent.
With wide receiver Nico Collins set to miss his third game since suffering an injury and being placed on Injured Reserve, the Texans are going to have to get their passing game going through Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and the rest of the offense.
The Texans need to get back on track with their passing while remaining strong with their rushing attack, and remaining healthy will play a big part in them doing so. Their next contest comes against the Indianapolis Colts, which is their second regular season contest against them.
READ MORE: Titans Trade Former Texans Star to Chiefs; What's Next?
Here's how the squad's Wednesday injury report played out:
DNP:
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
- S Jimmie Ward, groin
- WR Robert Woods, foot
LP:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, shoulder
- CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
- LB Henry To'oTo'o, concussion
- OT Laremy Tunsil, ankle
- DE Will Anderson Jr., chest
Second-round pick Kamari Lassiter is on a path to return to the gridiron on Sunday after suffering his shoulder injury against the Buffalo Bills. Jimmie Ward is expected to miss another contest, however.
Robert Woods hasn't played since the club took on the Bills, either, and his return would be timely with Collins out. He still isn't practicing, though, so there's not much optimism there.
Returning home after two straight games on the road, the Texans are a five-point favorite over the Colts.
READ MORE: Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl LB Devin White
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt
• Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD
• Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine