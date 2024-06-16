Houston Texans Linebacker Drops Legendary Nick Saban Quote to Temper Expectations
The Houston Texans are no longer a team analysts will roll over when previewing the upcoming NFL season. Heading into the 2024 season, the Texans have real expectations to win a good amount of football games and make the postseason.
Evidently, this changes nothing for the Texans. Second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans still has to prove himself, showing his first year was no fluke. CJ Stroud is a star heading into his second season with real potential to earn a superstar title. Overall, the Texans have to continue making an arrival.
There's hype swirling in Houston, and for good reason. The Texans will enter the season with top-ten odds to win the Super Bowl and top odds to win the AFC South.
Still, a Texans defender is looking to downplay the hype and put it out of mind as Houston looks to remain grounded internally. Texans linebacker Christian Harris took after his former coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, to spread a message to slow the hype.
“It ain’t nothing but rat poison,” Harris told GoLong’s Tyler Dunne about the projections.“It’s a blessing to be in this position to have a great team that we have and we know we have a great opportunity.”
This is something familiar to Alabama Crimson Tide fans, as Saban shared this message plenty over the course of his legendary head coaching career with the program. Harris spent three years with Saban's program from 2019 to 2021.
The former third-round pick has spent the past two seasons with the Texans, watching the team go from three wins to ten wins over the course of one offseason, and now his team is projected to be very, very good, something he dealt with at Alabama.
Staying focused internally will be essential for a franchise with so much expectation. Harris understands that, and it's hard to imagine that's not the standard across the locker room.
