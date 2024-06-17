Could Joe Mixon Have A Career Season Amid His First Year With Houston Texans?
Veteran running back Joe Mixon had his best career season in 2021. Mixon made his lone Pro Bowl appearance while helping the Cincinnati Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI, rushing for a career-best 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns on 292 attempts.
While Mixon has always been one of the most talented running backs in the league, his career year was a testament to the greatness of the Bengals' offense, which attacked its opponents in various ways. Joe Burrow established himself as one of the league's premier quarterbacks, which also featured wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
READ MORE: Bobby Slowik 'Making Things Easier' Ahead of Second Season
Nearly three years later, Mixon finds himself in a similar situation. But instead of playing alongside an explosive trio in Cincinnati, he will take the field as a member of the Houston Texans.
Headlined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, Mixon is joining an offense that could be just as explosive as his days in Cincinnati. On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not Houston's offense could lead to a career year with the Texans.
"C.J. is a phenomenal player," Mixon said. "Obviously he was the Rookie of the Year, and that ain't by no fluke. I think that we have a great group of guys in this here locker room.
"I was talking with DeMeco, and there's a lot of guys running around, young, don't know better, and ready to get after it. I've definitely been fortunate to be a part of something like that, so it's a great thing coming into this situation and basically picking up where I left off. Definitely in a great position here, and definitely excited to start with my new beginnings."
READ MORE: Durability Remains Top Objective For Houston Texans' Nico Collins
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.