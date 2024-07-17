Texans Daily

Houston Texans Sign Former Detroit Lions' Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans continue to add to their receiver room.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus takes the field for practice during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.
Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus takes the field for practice during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Houston Texans are continuing to make some noise in the free agency department.

According to KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing former Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus just ahead of the start of training camp.

Cephus, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played 13 games in his rookie year, flashing some potential. However, injuries got in the way in 2021 and 2022, landing him on injured reserve in both seasons and limiting him to just nine games during those seasons.

Then, in 2023, Cephus was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's anti-gambling policy. The Lions released him shortly thereafter and he was out of the league for the year. The Buffalo Bills briefly signed him this spring, but they cut him in April. Now, the Texans are giving him another chance.

However, it will be an uphill battle for Cephus to make the roster in a crowded receiver room. The team already has Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and Ben Skowronek ahead of him on the depth chart.

Perhaps Cephus will have a chance to show out in a preseason game or two and it will behoove another team to bring him on into their squad.

