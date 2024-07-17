Texans Daily

Why Houston Texans Are 'Trendy' Pick to Win Super Bowl in 2024

The Houston Texans could look to win their first-ever Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are a team on the rise with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and a core of young prospects blooming into strong playmakers.

That's why ESPN writer Bill Barnwell is labeling them as a potential Super Bowl contender for the upcoming season.

"C.J. Stroud emerged as an immediate superstar in Houston, throwing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns while getting picked off just five times. He followed that with a stunning playoff performance against an elite Browns defense, going 16-of-21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout victory," Barnwell writes.

"The Texans lost to the top-seeded Ravens the following week, but they had already proved to be a formidable opponent in the AFC. Having greatly exceeded expectations a year ago before adding key talent such as Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter this offseason, Houston is deservedly going to attract attention as a potential Super Bowl contender in 2024."

The Texans will still have to find ways to get past the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, but they are about as good of a pick as any to unseat them if someone had to take over. The Texans are young, and the first year in the Stroud era proved that Houston isn't super far off of where it wants and needs to be.

Imagine what will happen now with an improved Stroud after a full offseason and the addition of electric veterans on both sides of the ball.

For the first time in over a decade, the Texans are coming into the season with a legitimate shot at making it deep in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

