Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL
C.J. Stroud's rookie season was nothing short of phenomenal. The Houston Texans quarterback proved to have star potential while turning the franchise around and even winning a playoff game during his first season under center.
Not only was Stroud's rookie season elite on paper, but he garnered attention globally while gaining respect around the NFL world. He's an understood star and budding superstar heading into his second season in the NFL.
How high is his potential in the league? Texans star wide receiver and second-year pro Tank Dell is quite fond of his quarterback, claiming he could take over as the best at his position in the NFL.
"I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league," Dell said on an episode of I AM ATHLETE. "Not me just saying it because who he is to me, but just what I'm seeing him do, each and every week."
Dell caught 47 passes for 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games played a season ago. He was on the receiving end of a superstar quarterback, and their connection is only going to benefit Stroud's career.
"I feel like C.J. got to just keep doing what he doing to bridge the gap between him and Mahomes, because I'm not gonna lie, Mahomes is special," Dell continued. "...it's for sure going to be a lot of work that have to be put in with No. 7, but I just feel like, if he keep doing what he doing, he on the right path."
Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions during his rookie campaign. He's shown all the flashes and put together great stat lines, but he's going to have to start winning on the big stage to even begin closing that gap.
At 28-years-old, Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and is on the path to being an all-time great, rivaling Tom Brady as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time (though Mahomes has four Super Bowl victories until he even matches the former Patriot and Buccaneer).
Stroud has quite a ways to go as a player, but his potential is limitless, and he'll be able to start climbing the ranks rapidly.
