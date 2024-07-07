Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
The Houston Texans roster has plenty of flash. C.J. Stroud broke out as a star quarterback during his rookie season, tossing the football to two stars in Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Will Anderson Jr. was wreaking havoc in the backfield as a pass rusher.
In addition to the standouts a season ago, the Texans acquired big names like wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon, and pass rusher Danielle Hunter. They've got other key contributors to round out the roster, though, and those players will be able to stand out next season alongside a loaded roster.
Third-year linebacker Christian Harris is a name Texans fans should be familiar with, though CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan listed him as the team's most "underappreciated" player.
"Harris was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama and could be gearing up for a career year as he enters his third season in the league," Sullivan wrote. "In 16 games played for the Texans in 2023, he totaled 101 tackles (second-most on the team) and two sacks while breaking up seven passes. He was an underrated piece of their success last season and could prove to be a stud linebacker under head coach DeMeco Ryans as the franchise looks to continue its ascent in 2024."
Harris might just be the next-up star in Houston to tag alongside a star-studded roster on both sides of the field. While the Texans will have holes in the secondary, Harris will be able to shine playing behind Anderson Jr. and Hunter.
The Alabama product is going to be able to continue and shine under Ryans' offense as the head coach heads into his second season. Harris will be at the center of a defense backing up what will be a dynamic offense.
