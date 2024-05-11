Texans Add 'Physicality and Playmaking' In Trade For Ben Skowronek
Coach DeMeco Ryans walked into NRG Stadium Friday morning with his mind set on helping the 2024 rookie class get accustomed to the Houston Texans' culture. But when it came to the veterans, Ryans had newly acquired wide receiver Ben Skowronek on his mind.
The Texans traded for Skowronek Thursday afternoon in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. In the exchange, Houston and Los Angeles swapped sixth and seventh round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
"We’re excited to add more depth to our wide receiver position and more competition," Ryans said following the first day of rookie minicamp. "Ben is a tough player. I’ve played against him a couple of times, and he’s a true competitor. He plays the game the right way, so I’m excited to add his physicality and his playmaking ability to our team."
Skowronek started his career as a seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall) from Notre Dame during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Before experiencing a decline in snaps in 2023, Skowronek played a solid role within the Rams' offense during his first two seasons — helping the franchise win Super Bowl LVI in 2021. In his first two seasons, Skowronek recorded 509 receiving yards on 50 catches in 24 games.
The trade that landed the Texans Skowronek marked the franchise's second deal for a wide receiver this offseason. The first came on April 3 when the Texans acquired All-Pro Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
