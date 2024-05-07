Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Shares Advice Ahead Of Rookie Minicamp
HOUSTON — At the end of the 2024 NFL Draft, coach DeMeco Ryans was excited to take off his scouting cap and begin coaching. Friday morning, Ryans and the Houston Texans will begin laying the groundwork for the 2024 season with the start of rookie minicamp.
Headline by top overall pick Kamari Lassiter, the Texans' first-year prospects will have a chance to learn the facility while getting accustomed to a pro schedule.
Ryans understands the nervousness that comes with a rookie starting his pro career. However, he believes that his first message should help with the anxiousness each player will have when they step onto the field of the Houston Methodist Training Center.
"My first message to our young guys will be to, 'Take a deep breath. Relax and have fun,'" Ryans said at The 21st annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic on Monday. "These guys have been playing football for a long time. I try to make sure that they understand that the game has not changed just because you are stepping up to the next level.
"Just continue to do what got you here. That's being a hard worker. Being dedicated to your craft. That will take you far in this league."
Ryans will be conducting his second rookie camp as Houston's coach but remembers his experience as a player 18 years ago. He began his playing career as the Texans' second-round pick (No. 33 overall) in 2006.
Ryans utilized his advice during the spring practices. The results led to him establishing a solid foundation for an impressive rookie season. He finished his first year playing a significant role in the Texans' 6-10 season, recording 156 tackles, five pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks. Ryans' production led to him becoming the first player in franchise history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Texans will begin rookie minicamp with nine players selected from the 2024 NFL Draft. The roster will also feature six undrafted free agents.
"To me, everyone will be attacking the same," Ryans said. You don't want to attack the situation differently just because you are drafted or undrafted. It's all about putting your head down and working while continuing to get better. It doesn't matter where you are selected. It's about what you do once you step onto the field."
