Texans' Cornerback Recruiting Saints' Marshon Lattimore On Social Media
The Houston Texans have gone all in this summer. They're ready to build a true Super Bowl-contending roster, proving that last season wasn't a Cinderella story. They can continue to double down on their roster building if they want to acquire New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore via trade.
With one of the best offseasons in the league as of right now, acquiring Lattimore only strengthens the Texans' roster as a whole, even though they drafted Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Texans 28-year-old cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. seems to be fond of the idea of bringing Lattimore to Houston, as he shared his recruiting pitch on Instagram.
This could be an ideal trade target for the Texans, should they choose to make a move for the Saints star cornerback. New Orleans is well over the salary cap, being a league-high $72.8 million. Because of this, the value of return they'll get from a trade partner decreases, making it an even better reason for the Texans to pursue a trade.
In seven seasons played, Lattimore tallied 15 interceptions and 86 passes defended. He's a respectable veteran cornerback, and he'd be a huge addition to the Texans' defense.
Johnson, trying to recruit Lattimore, played alongside him last season in New Orleans before returning to Houston this offseason.
If there isn't more of a reason to move Lattimore than cap reasons, the Saints selected Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 41 overall), who could take the reigns from Lattimore in this scenario on his rookie contract.
The Texans haven't been shy about adding cornerback talent on the roster, trying to get someone to stick opposite of Derek Stingley Jr. They've also been adding veteran talent while CJ Stroud is on his rookie contract, trying to extend the team's Super Bowl window.
It wouldn't be the end of the world if the Texans didn't make a win-now trade. They can continue to keep their future flexible rather than taking on more contracts. They've got $23 million in cap space, though they don't have to use it right now. They can wait and use it to extend their current talents, or at least wait and see what they have with their current roster in terms of competing.
