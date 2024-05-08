Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans 'Excited' For 2024 Schedule Release
HOUSTON — When the NFL releases its schedule for the 2024 season, coach DeMeco Ryans will first look for the bye week. He will have an opportunity to do so on May 15, when the NFL releases its regular season schedule.
"Where does that bye week fall," Ryans said. "Are we getting a good bye week? Are they taking care of us? I am excited about it."
The Texans are one of several teams expected to have a handful of nationally televised games. Following the success of their 2023 season, Ryans believes the Texans have earned the right to play center stage as one of the league's premiere franchises.
The Texans finished the previous season with a 10-7 record while capturing their seventh AFC South divisional championship. Their success has led to the franchise facing several of the league's top teams this coming season.
"I am always excited for the schedule to come out, to see where we will be playing," Ryans said. "We have shown that we are a good team this past year. We are looking forward to continuing to showcase what we have done, but our guys have to continue earning the right to have more viewers watch them."
Headlined by back-to-back defending champions in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans' upcoming opponents will feature seven teams who qualified for last season's playoffs: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans went 0-2 against the Ravens last season. They dropped their 2023 season opener to Baltimore in September and were eliminated from the postseason four months later. However, each game took place at M&T Bank Stadium. When they face off against the Ravens this season, the Texans will have home-field advantage at NRG Stadium.
Houston's 2024 schedule will feature three of the top quarterback prospects taken during the 2024 NFL Draft: No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), No. 3 pick Drake Maye (New England Patriots), and No. 10 selection J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings).
The AFC South appears to be one of the toughest divisions, with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans all making significant roster improvements to challenge Houston.
The Texans' desire to surpass the success of the previous year will drive them throughout the 2024 season.
From players' individual improvements to general manager Nick Caserio making several enhancements to the team's roster, the Texans have exploited each avenue in hopes of representing the AFC in New Orleans come Super Bowl LIX. For Ryans, having the perfect Bye Week will help the Texans achieve their championship aspirations.
"You want it right in the middle," Ryans said. "The thing that sucks is sometimes you get a bye week right after Week 4. It's early and then you have a long stretch to the end of the season. Everyone wants it in the middle. That way, you can have a nice break and go on that run to make it into the playoffs."
