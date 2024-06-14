Houston Texans' Brevin Jordan Continues to Display Confidence and Development
Brevin Jordan had one of the most critical plays of the 2023 season for the Houston Texans. With the Texans holding possession on 1st-and-10 early in the second period, quarterback C.J. Stroud completed a pass to Jordan during the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs in early January.
At the time, the Texans were trailing the Cleveland Browns 14-10. However, Jordan registered a 76-yard touchdown to give the Texans a lead they did not relinquish amid a 45-14 postseason victory.
Jordan's play became an illustration of the Texans' success. But five months later, his touchdown against the Browns is one of several examples coach DeMeco Ryans has used to show how players can maintain their confidence and progression during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
"I show plays from practice, from the previous practice in our team meetings," Ryans said. "I show a clip of Brevin every day. He has a highlight of just, Brevin’s playing so fast, so decisive, and he’s making some really great catches, tough catches."
Jordan embodies how staying the course can eventually lead to a player's increased development and confidence. At the start of last season, there were many uncertainties surrounding his role, given that his second season ended with a handful of healthy scratches.
He knew his third year was a make-or-break year for his career. Jordan spent the majority of the offseason improving his skill set and durability. The results led to him appearing in 16 games between the regular season and playoffs, where he recorded 219 yards on 17 catches and two touchdowns last season.
"He's done a great job for himself over this offseason as well," Ryans said. "Man, he's improved. I see him, he's confident and he believes that he's a dude, and he can be for us, and he is. And I'm excited to see that confidence that Brevin is displaying throughout the OTAs."
