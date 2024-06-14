Houston Texans 'Best Move' in Offseason Was Defensive Free Agent Signing
The Houston Texans were among the winners of the offseason. They made some strong moves, helping build a stronger roster around C.J. Stroud while the star quarterback is on his rookie contract. After posting a 10-win season, they're certainly holding more expectations going into next season.
Which of the team's offseason moves was the best, though? A trade? A free agency signing? A pick in the draft? CBS Sports broke down each AFC team's best move this offseason. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed the Texans' signing of Danielle Hunter as the team's strongest offseason move.
"The trade for four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs stole a lot of headlines and attention, rightfully so, but the best move the Houston Texans made this offseason was to sign four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter away from the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $49 million deal," Podell wrote.
The team's moves followed a bit of a cadence—bringing in win-now talents who have experience in the league, elevating the team's short-term ceiling, and helping the young talent learn to keep the championship window even longer. Hunter fits that mold, too, as he will bring a win-now presence and add star power to the team's defense.
"The acquisition of Hunter is a huge deal. His 16.5 sacks were the fifth-most in the NFL last season, and he ranked 10th in quarterback pressures with 80," Podell wrote. "Even more significant perhaps than what he brings to head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense on his own is the impact he can have on 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., whose 59 quarterback pressures were the third-most by a rookie in the last five seasons."
Again, Hunter's short-term impact is huge, but his ability to work opposite and alongside reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year winner Will Anderson Jr. will be huge for the team's future outlook. The second-year star defensive end helped the Texans' defense in a big way in his first season, and he'll continue to anchor the defense for years to come.
"The opportunity for him to expand his pass-rush bag by learning from and playing alongside Hunter is a priceless investment in terms of the impact it could have on Anderson's long-term career development," Podell continued. "Houston made this move knowing it will help lift its defense in the present while it can also aide its unit on that side of the ball for years to come through Anderson."
The Texans have taken a very strategic approach to the offseason, which will allow them to compete for a Super Bowl as soon as next year while also helping their young guys learn and gain experience that will help the team compete at a high level for years to come.
