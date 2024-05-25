Patrick Mahomes Names C.J. Stroud as One of Top Three Favorite Quarterbacks to Watch
When the Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft they were taking the guy that they thought would help lead them into a new era, jumpstarting the franchise into a new direction under the tutelage of coach DeMeco Ryans.
Houston seems to have selected the best quarterback in that draft class and Stroud has even exceeded expectations early on making history as a rookie on the way to winning the AFC South and leading his team to the divisional round of the playoffs. The sophomore slump is always a worry, but with what the Texans have done to build a solid team around him it’s hard to imagine that happening.
Stroud has elevated himself into the conversation as being one of the top quarterbacks in the league. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes, listed Stroud as one of his favorite QBs to watch in the NFL.
“I like watching CJ Stroud a lot now, he’s been out there and making plays happen.”
That is pretty high praise coming from a three-time Super Bowl champion. Stroud led a potent offensive attack last season for the Texans and will look to improve on his stellar performance in 2024 with a host of weapons at his disposal.
