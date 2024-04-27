SOCIAL REACTIONS: The Houston Texans Select CB Kamari Lassiter With the 42nd Overall Pick in the NFL Draft
The Houston Texans entered the 2024 NFL Draft without having a single first-round pick after making several moves prior. Their first pick this year came in the form of the 42nd overall pick in which they picked up former University of Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
Lassiter didn't test all that highly when it came to his metrics at the NFL combine, especially when it came to his forty time - something that likely caused him to fall to this point. Over the course of his collegiate career at UGA, Lassiter compiled 86 total tackles (8.5 TFL), one sack, one interception, and 14 passes defended.
His stats or test results may not blow you out of the water, but he has shown a knack for shutting opposing WRs down while also being an above-average tackler in space, and that is exactly what Houston is hoping to garner from him in 2024.
Following the pick, Texans' fans took to 'X', formerly known as 'Twitter', to convey their pleasure, and displeasure, with the selection.
