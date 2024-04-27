SOCIAL REACTIONS: The Houston Texans Select CB Kamari Lassiter With the 42nd Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

Kamari Lassiter -> TEXANS



5'11.5 186 lbs



- played outside CB and was elite in 2023



- has average athleticism.



In 2023:

- he had a 38.5 comp% when targeted

- gave up 0 tds

- no penalties

- didn't allow more then 2 catches in any game