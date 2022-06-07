Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson Allegedly Met With 66 Massage Therapists

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly met with at least 66 massage therapists during the time of his allegations

HOUSTON -- According to a report from The New York Times, former Houston Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women over the course of 17 months.

The first appointment was booked in the fall of 2019 while the last one was booked in the spring of 2021.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has not released a statement of the findings as of this time. Watson, 26, took to social media, posting lyrics that stated "The rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

Earlier this month, two more cases were filed against Watson for sexual misconduct and sexual assault, bringing the total number of civil cases to 24. According to The Times' findings, the new report contradicts previous claims made by Watson that he booked appointments with 40 different massage therapists during his five seasons with Houston.

Multiple reports from the 66 women stated the same troubling behavior from the former Texans quarterback during sessions. The accounts ranged from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching one of the plaintiffs with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Of the 66 women Watson met with, 15 have given statements of support for Watson—per the request of his attorneys—and at least four more therapists worked for a massage therapy group contracted by the Texans during the previous three seasons.

According to The Times, Watson gave several women a non-disclosure agreement after it was recommended by Texans' director of security, Brent Naccara. It was reported that the NDA was in Watson's locker at NRG Stadium days after a woman posted Watson's phone number via Instagram.

Hardin released a statement Monday after Nia Smith filed a civil case against Watson.

"We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time. Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today," Hardin said. "Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs."

In an interview with The Times, one therapist said that Watson reportedly asked her to massage him "in between his anus and testicles." After not thinking much of the request, he reportedly grabbed her wrist and put her hand there.

The therapist said that Watson initiated sex twice, including one instance where he pulled down her scrubs and she allowed him to perform the acts stating that she "just didn't know how to tell him no."

Hardin recently said in an interview with SportsRadio 610 that “happy endings” are not a crime unless one is paying for the sexual activity. Hardin also released a statement earlier this month stating that Watson has consensual sexual relations with three of the complainants.

After two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a massive five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two other therapists who also have accused Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct, appeared on HBO Sports' Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel last week, criticizing the Browns' actions.

“It’s just like a big ‘Screw you,'” Solis told HBO. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

Watson has continued to deny all wrongdoings and is not expected to settle on the cases.

"What I can continue to do is tell the truth," Watson said at his introductory press conference with the Browns in March. "And that is I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life."

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.