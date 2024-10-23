Titans Trade Former Texans Star to Chiefs; What's Next?
The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL are witnesses to another big wide receiver trade.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans are trading former Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 5th-round pick that could turn into a 4th-round pick based on incentives.
Hopkins, 32, was a first-round draft pick by the Texans in 2013 and he spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise. In 2020, Hopkins was infamously traded to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick, which was blasted as one of the worst trades in league history at the time.
The Texans didn't get much out of the Hopkins trade, which signaled a rebuild for the franchise. The Cardinals made the playoffs once, but also didn't get enough value out of the deal.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Hopkins signed with the Titans on a two-year deal, but he was never able to match the value he had with the Texans and Cardinals. Now, he moves from the one-win Titans to the undefeated Chiefs to help Patrick Mahomes in the wake of losing top wideout Rashee Rice to injury.
Hopkins was supposed to face the Texans twice this season in Weeks 12 and 18, but instead, he will now host the Texans in his new home in Week 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.
