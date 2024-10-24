Colts vs. Texans Prediction Revealed
The Houston Texans are getting ready for a rematch with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.
The two teams met in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Texans came away with a two-point victory.
It's hard to beat a division rival twice in the regular season, but CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Texans will do just that, beating the Colts 27-20.
"This is actually for first place in the division. The Colts haven't played well, and they've played a soft schedule, but they are 4-3. How? Anthony Richardson has struggled throwing it, which is a problem. The Texans are coming off a tough loss to the Packers on the road where the offense struggled. That will change here. The Texans get it going on offense again," Prisco writes.
The Texans have a lot to prove after a difficult loss in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers. It's also a big game for the Texans because a win would give them a two-game lead on the Colts in the division and secure the tiebreaker with the season sweep.
This means that there hasn't been a game bigger than this one to date for the Texans.
