Texans Daily

Colts vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

The Houston Texans face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) rushes the ball Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) rushes the ball Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready for a rematch with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

The two teams met in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Texans came away with a two-point victory.

It's hard to beat a division rival twice in the regular season, but CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Texans will do just that, beating the Colts 27-20.

READ MORE:

"This is actually for first place in the division. The Colts haven't played well, and they've played a soft schedule, but they are 4-3. How? Anthony Richardson has struggled throwing it, which is a problem. The Texans are coming off a tough loss to the Packers on the road where the offense struggled. That will change here. The Texans get it going on offense again," Prisco writes.

The Texans have a lot to prove after a difficult loss in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers. It's also a big game for the Texans because a win would give them a two-game lead on the Colts in the division and secure the tiebreaker with the season sweep.

This means that there hasn't been a game bigger than this one to date for the Texans.

READ MORE: Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl LB Devin White

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD

• Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine

• Texans Need More From Tank Dell

Titans Trade Former Texans Star to Chiefs; What's Next?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News