Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr’s First INT: Only The Beginning?

All the great ones have their first.

For Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., an important ‘first’ may have been the deciding factor in the team’s 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

With the Jaguars facing 2nd-and-1 from Houston’s seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted to find Jags wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. However, Stingley jumped Lawrence’s short-right pass to earn his first career interception. His pick prevented Jacksonville from taking control of the game, with the Texans and Jaguars tied at six with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

For Texans fans, it will hopefully be the first of many.

Though it may be premature, and a bit melodramatic, to refer to the LSU product as a ‘great one,’ Stingley has all the tools to become a top-flight cornerback in the NFL.

Stingley began a stellar collegiate career by earning a starting job as a true freshman for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers. He led the team with six interceptions and logged more than 30 total tackles. Though injuries and coaching changes lessened his 2020 and 2021 productivity to a degree, he was still expected to be an elite-level pro in short order. As a result, Stingley was selected third overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite some early struggles, the 21-year-old is widely considered to be among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 Draft class. He has tremendous speed and solid lateral movement, which make him a nightmarish matchup for receivers. Stingley routinely matches his targets both step-for-step and in and out of breaks. He also possesses great instinct for making plays on passes thrown in his direction. His skill set will undoubtedly make him a player to be watched throughout the upcoming season.

Through the Texans' first five games, he has compiled 30 total tackles, five passes-defensed, one quarterback hit, one sack and the aforementioned interception.

In addition to his on-field prowess, Stingley Jr. seems destined for success by displaying maturity and humility beyond his years. He not only follows the example of his grandfather, former New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley, but also his father [Derek Sr.], who was a veteran of both semi-pro, and the Arena Football League, where he also served as a coach.

The three gridiron generations of Stingleys have always been staunch family men. Though he has some memories of his grandfather, Stingley Jr. remains keenly aware of his family’s legacy each time he steps on a football field.

Armed with these qualities, Stingley seems poised to patrol the Texans’ backfield for many seasons to come.

The next step in that journey begins on Sunday, Oct. 23 when the Texans return from their bye week for a road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

