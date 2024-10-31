Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety
After posting a 6-2 record through eight games, it appears the Houston Texans are capable of cruising their way to the playoffs. However, that's not totally the case. They've found ways to win, but they've only got one dominant win this season.
Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud is still a star, but his offensive line has struggled at times and Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs -- his top two targets -- have both missed time with injuries now. Diggs it out for the season, too.
So, should the Texans make any moves at the trade deadline? The short answer is yes. Houston general manager Nick Caserio is an aggressive move-maker as is. With a player like Stroud, the club would be conservative for not making a move.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox pitched ten different trades ahead of the deadline, landing Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in Houston.
"It now feels unlikely that the Arizona Cardinals will actively shop standout safety Budda Baker before the deadline. Back-to-back wins have put Arizona in a three-way tie atop the NFC West," Knox wrote. "...Still, Baker is set to be a free agent in the spring. He also hasn't been particularly efficient in coverage in Gannon's defense—the 28-year-old has allowed an opposing passer rating of 136.2 this season."
The Texans still could win out of the AFC and win their division in a second-straight season. Adding a player like Baker could help them solidify their chances of doing so.
"The Houston Texans may also want to consider Baker. Houston has been far more effective against the pass than Baltimore (third in passing yards allowed) but has been missing safety Jimmie Ward because of a groin injury," Knox continued. "The 6-2 Texans are primed to be AFC contenders. Adding Baker for the second half of the season could help keep them in contention for the No. 1 seed."
A strong defense to supplement the stardom Stroud brings under center could make the Texans a force to be reckoned with. Baker would certainly boost the team on that side of the ball, taking Houston one step closer to a potential Super Bowl.
