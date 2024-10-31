Houston Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate
The Houston Texans are 6-2 through eight games. They're delivering in the win-loss columns, but the scoreboard nor the product on the field looks like where the club might have expected heading into the season.
With superstar wide receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs both suffering injuries -- one of which will keep Diggs out for the season -- the Texans might want to make some moves just before the trade deadline.
While some are looking at what the team can add, there might be some players they move on from. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, in a roundtable, listed Texans guard Kenyon Green as a trade candidate in the league ahead of the deadline.
"Houston guard Kenyon Green, former first-round pick, is on a few teams' trade candidates list. And I had heard that before his Week 8 benching," Fowler wrote.
Fans might want to see the Texans bolster the wide receiver position following the Diggs injury. With Collins' eventual return, paring him with Tank Dell and the rest of the depth, the club can make other position groups a focal point.
Shifting around the offensive line would be solid, as quarterback C.J. Stroud needs solid protection up front. Fowler pitched a name that might make sense, should Houston move on from Green.
"Maybe the Texans keep him because highly talented linemen are hard to find, but GM Nick Caserio is known for his aggressiveness, so flipping a guard for another guard wouldn't exactly shock, either," Fowler wrote. "Also at guard, Chicago's Nate Davis is available, and the Bears are prepared to cover some of his $8 million salary to facilitate."
Outside of a potential offensive lineman move, the Texans will certainly look at cost-friendly moves to add more receiver depth, as it does get a little thin beyond Collins and Dell, though their bench can certainly step up.
