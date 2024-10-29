Houston Texans Opening Odds vs. New York Jets Revealed
The Houston Texans escaped defeat in Week 8, narrowly defeating the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season. Now, they have a short week as they head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Jets for Thursday Night Football.
It's far from an ideal time to have a short week, too. Houston superstar wide receiver Nico Collins is set to miss his fourth game since being placed on Injured Reserve. That wouldn't be as much of a problem as it is, but star receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Colts.
Still, the Jets have been a bad football team this season, having posted a 2-6 record through eight contests. They're 1-2 on their home field, too. The Texans have been average on the road, posting a 2-2 record in those games.
All things considered, the Texans have opened as an underdog. The odds initially had Houston as a one-point favorite to the Texans, but the line has moved to two points, now in favor of New York, according to ESPN BET.
The three-point odds swing doesn't mean much. Either way, it's projected to be a close game between the two teams.
The Texans will be looking for another big victory, as they really only have one big win on the season, and the rest have been close, survive-and-advance wins.
Despite close games and some struggles, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans have a two-game lead over the rest of the AFC South, and they can continue to build off of their impressive 6-2 record.
The play of Tank Dell and John Metchie III now becomes very, very critical to the passing attack, as Stroud needs solid targets -- assuming his offensive line can step up and keep him clean. The Jets haven't been great offensively this season, but Houston's offense still needs to show up.
