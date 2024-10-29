Will Houston Texans’ Stefon Diggs Play Thursday Night Against Jets?
The Houston Texans picked up their sixth victory of the season in a Week 8 battle against the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the season. Once again, Houston narrowly won, but their record improved to 6-2 and they move on to their next game.
The injury bug continues to spread among the Texans' roster, though. Superstar wide receiver Nico Collins missed his third straight game since being placed on Injured Reserve. While his return could be on the horizon, Texans star wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a scary non-contact injury against the Colts.
Diggs suffered the injury on Sunday and the club is on a short week as they take on the New York Jets on Thursday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined "NFL GameDay" to talk about Diggs' status on Thursday.
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Shows Growth in Texans Win
"This could be a potentially significant blow for the Houston Texans if Stefon Diggs is out for an extended period of time with that non-contact knee injury. Did not look good. The vibes are not good. Pretty safe to say he's not expected to play this Thursday against the New York Jets on a short week.
The team included Diggs on a hypothetical injury report from Monday as a non-participant, though they didn't actually practice given the short week.
In eight appearances this season, Diggs has caught 47 of his 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns, having also scored one touchdown on the ground. His impact will be greatly felt with Collins still sidelined with his injury.
The likes of Tank Dell, John Metchie III and the rest of the receiving corps will have to step up in a big way on Thursday. The Texans will also need their offensive line to keep quarterback C.J. Stroud's jersey clean as he's been facing plenty of pressure this season.
READ MORE: Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury
• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts
• DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game