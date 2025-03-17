Texans Have One Major Need to Address This Offseason
The Houston Texans entered this offseason with no shortage of questions on their offensive line, and now just one week into the opening of free agency, it's safe to say the front office has made a wide assortment of changes upfront for the 2025 campaign.
As the Texans have since moved out Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason, all starters from last year, Houston now is tasked to file in an almost-entirely new unit for next season, leaving some to ask if the front office has done enough to support C.J. Stroud after a shaky year of protection.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards claims the Texans have created their own needs upfront, outlining Houston's interior offensive line as the team's biggest need following the first wave of free agency.
"Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason," Edwards wrote. "Early reports out of H-Town are that Tytus Howard and Blake Fisher will be the starting tackles next season."
It's no question that the Texans have taken note of their troubles on the offensive line and have since acted to try and not post a repeat showing in 2025. However, sending out contributors on the interior like former first-rounder Kenyon Green and veteran Shaq Mason may not be the best way of doing so.
Especially with the deal of Tunsil, the moves do shed some cap space to re-invest around the roster, potentially on the offensive line with players that can better fit around offensive line coach Cole Popovich, a product of coaching legend Dante Scarnecchia. Still, it's fair to wonder if the Texans will get better protection when shedding league staples at their respective positions.
Considerable time remains in front of the Texans brass to keep working on making the best five-man group possible on the offensive line, with both the draft and a large chunk of free agency remaining ahead to make those necessary improvements.
But at the moment, it's hard not to at least do a double-take at some of the moves done in the trenches to start. We'll see if this Texans front office has what it takes to silence the noise.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Legend Offers Blunt Reaction to Derek Stingley Jr. Contract
MORE: REPORT: Texans Sign Star Defensive Back to Record Extension
MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Land Joe Mixon Replacement
MORE: Texans Fans Unleash Livid Reaction to Analyst's Polarizing Take