Texans Daily

REPORT: Texans Sign Star Defensive Back to Record Extension

Houston is breaking the bank to retain its star corner.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans corner back Derek Stingley Jr. (24) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after an interception during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans corner back Derek Stingley Jr. (24) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after an interception during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agency effectively began with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett signing the highest-paid contract by a defender in NFL history over a week ago. On Sunday night, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reset his own positional market, signing the largest contract by a pass-catcher ever.

Once again, a new deal is breaking the bank and shattering records, but this time, it's the Houston Texans that are footing the bill.

On Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension to stay with the team through 2029. The deal, which includes $89 million guaranteed, is the richest ever for a defensive back.

Stingley, who turns 24 in June, has quickly turned into one of the best corners in the league. After appearing in just 20 games in his first two seasons, Stingley started all 17 in 2024 and was named both a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. The third-year DB logged five picks, 18 pass breakups and 54 tackles last season.

According to PFF, Stingley ranked first in the NFL with just a 39.6 passer rating allowed and second in the league with a 45.3% completion percentage allowed in 2024.

Since Houston picked up Stingley's fifth-year option, the top corner will still be on his rookie deal in 2025 and 2026. The extension will kick in for the 2027 season and Stingley will be eligible to hit free agency at age 28 in the 2030 offseason.

The Texans drafted Stingley with the third overall pick in 2022 out of LSU.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News