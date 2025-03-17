REPORT: Texans Sign Star Defensive Back to Record Extension
Free agency effectively began with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett signing the highest-paid contract by a defender in NFL history over a week ago. On Sunday night, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reset his own positional market, signing the largest contract by a pass-catcher ever.
Once again, a new deal is breaking the bank and shattering records, but this time, it's the Houston Texans that are footing the bill.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension to stay with the team through 2029. The deal, which includes $89 million guaranteed, is the richest ever for a defensive back.
Stingley, who turns 24 in June, has quickly turned into one of the best corners in the league. After appearing in just 20 games in his first two seasons, Stingley started all 17 in 2024 and was named both a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. The third-year DB logged five picks, 18 pass breakups and 54 tackles last season.
According to PFF, Stingley ranked first in the NFL with just a 39.6 passer rating allowed and second in the league with a 45.3% completion percentage allowed in 2024.
Since Houston picked up Stingley's fifth-year option, the top corner will still be on his rookie deal in 2025 and 2026. The extension will kick in for the 2027 season and Stingley will be eligible to hit free agency at age 28 in the 2030 offseason.
The Texans drafted Stingley with the third overall pick in 2022 out of LSU.