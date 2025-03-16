Houston Texans Predicted to Land Joe Mixon Replacement
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon still has two years remaining on his deal, but you do have to wonder if the aging star will make it through the rest of his contract.
Mixon is a workhorse with a lot of mileage, and the Texans don't really have any other answers on the roster behind him. That's why Houston may consider finding one in the NFL Draft.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has put together his latest edition of the site's seven-round mock draft, and he has the Texans landing Virginia Tech halfback Bhayshul Tuten in the third round.
"Bhayshul Tuten is a productive collegiate running back with blazing speed and a low center of gravity," Infante wrote. "Though unproven on passing downs, he’s one of the best pure runners in this 2025 NFL Draft class."
Tuten is one of the biggest sleepers heading into this draft class, as he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging a robust 6.3 yards per carry.
The 22-year-old spent the first couple of years of his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T and transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of 2023. He tallied 863 yards and 10 scores, logging five yards per attempt during his debut season with the Hokies before breaking out this past year.
Mixon made his second Pro Bowl in 2024, but he will be 29 years old by the time the 2025 campaign starts, so, at the very least, Houston should bring in someone who can spell him and give him a rest on occasion. Perhaps Tuten could be the solution for now and the future.
