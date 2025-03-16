Texans Fans Unleash Livid Reaction to Analyst's Polarizing Take
The Houston Texans may not have an enormous fan base like the Dallas Cowboys or the Green Bay Packers, but no one will ever question their fans for not being passionate.
That was on full display recently, as Texans fans came out in droves to rip an NFL analyst for a rather strong take on one of Houston's defenders.
Sam Monson of The 33rd Team was recently discussing the Texans' trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and how it will affect their secondary, and he seems to believe that Houston wants to get safety Calen Bullock off of the field.
"He was, however, at the root cause of a lot of terrible plays within that defense, and this theoretically should get him out of the starting lineup," Monson said. "... Did you see the negative reel?"
Not surprisingly, this drew a harsh reaction from the Houston faithful.
Bullock definitely had an impressive overall showing as a rookie, racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended.
However, one would be remiss to ignore Monson's overarching point: Bullock did have some issues in coverage this past year.
The 21-year-old registered a paltry 43.9 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus, and there is no question that he gambled quite a bit in the secondary, which did result in some big plays.
Now, saying that the Texans need to get him off the field is probably a bit of an overstep. Bullock is incredibly young and clearly has immense potential, so there is no reason to believe that he can't improve next season.
