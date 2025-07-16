Texans' Derek Stingley Dethroned as NFL's Highest-Paid CB
After a big extension was dealt out on Tuesday, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is no longer the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after just under four months of holding that title.
As the New York Jets have given their latest contract extension to cornerback Sauce Gardner, he's now placed himself atop the totem pole of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL on an annual basis. Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract on Tuesday to keep him in the fold with New York as part of a historic deal.
Earlier this summer, the Texans did similar with their star corner, signing Stingley Jr. to a three-year, $90 million contract, effectively landing a $30 million annual value, which was unprecedented in NFL history at that time in March.
But now, over $30 million seems to be the norm for the best cornerback talents in the league, as Gardner becomes the second to achieve that mark this offseason, edging out Stingley Jr. just barely by $30.1 million annually, and as a result, emerges as the highest-paid at his position in NFL history.
Both are certainly deserving of being the top of their class after being elite in their respective secondaries, and can now get paid like it. For Stingley, he finished last season playing in all 17 games to log 54 tackles, 18 PBUs, and five interceptions that landed him on All-Pro First-Team for the first time in his career.
And for Stingley, the stage is set for yet another dominant year of production in the Texans' secondary. Not only will he only be entering his age-24 season, but he'll also be surrounded by one of the better surrounding secondaries in the entire NFL, especially in the back-end at safety, to command the charge to another top ten or better finish in 2025.
It's top dollar for the best young cornerbacks in the NFL. Now comes the time to see who performs the best on the field under their respective deals.
