Suprising WR Named Houston Texans' Clear Fan Favorite
The Houston Texans have a ton of recognizable star names to take note of up-and-down this roster, with a ton of worthwhile appeal from fans across the league, whether that centers upon star quarterback C.J. Stroud, his star wideout in Nico Collins, or defensive forces like Derek Stingley, Will Anderson, or Danielle Hunter.
However, when really digging, who would be the biggest fan favorite on the Texans' roster heading into next year?
In the eyes of NFL.com analyst Dan Parr, none of those stars may have the fan appeal like one name on the Texans' roster: wide receiver Tank Dell, who he names Houston's clear fan-favorite on the roster for next season, despite likely to ber suiting up for a game.
"Something that's still seared into my memory from last season: The image of Texans QB C.J. Stroud in tears after Dell suffered a severe knee injury on a touchdown catch against the Chiefs in Week 16,," Parr wrote. "The last update from head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that the third-year receiver was 'in a really good spot' in his rehab from the torn ACL/MCL and dislocated kneecap, but unsurprisingly, the team hasn’t shared any firm timetable for when Dell might be able to get back on the field."
"There can’t be many (any?) players more deserving of a break from injury woes," he continued. "While Dell's NFL career got off to a very promising start in 2023, over the past 19 months, the wideout has suffered a broken fibula, a gunshot wound to the leg and wrist/ribs, chest, back and knee injuries. It hurt just writing that sentence. I’m pulling for a triumphant return for Dell, whenever he is ready to play again.
It's easy to see why someone with a story like Dell could rise above the ranks as one of the more well-liked guys on board for Houston. Piling together all of the injuries he's sustained across his young career, it's been a tough road for the 25-year-old leading up to now, where the troubles seemed to peak with how the events of his 2024-25 season panned out.
And when he was on the field, he stuck as a productive piece too. In 14 games, he collected 51 receptions worth 667 yards, logging three touchdowns across the season alongside it.
Pairing his off the field presence with what he's shown on, it's a tough blow for Dell, but nothing that should stop him from making that eventual comeback into C.J. Stroud's arsenal, albeit while it could take some significant time to fully iron out his health.
It remains to be seen when Dell will be good to go back into the fray of competition, but when he does take the field for the first time in NRG Stadium, it's sure to be electric.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Have One Major Reason for Hope
MORE: Texans Newcomer Facing Brutal Label Entering 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Houston Texans' Unsuspecting Defender Lands 'Superstar' Prediction
MORE: Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals Linked to Intriguing WR Trade