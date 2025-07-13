Alarming Stat for C.J. Stroud is Bad News for Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did not exactly have a stellar sophomore campaign, and while Stroud definitely needs to shoulder some of the blame, it was certainly not all of his fault.
One of the biggest issues for Stroud — and the Texans in general last season — was the offensive line, which allowed 54 sacks and hasn't exactly seemed to have gotten better this offseason.
Houston traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil back in March, signed a couple of veterans in Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson and then selected Aireontae Ersery in the NFL Draft. The Texans also traded away guard Kenyon Green.
So, yeah: there was a lot of reshuffling here, but did Houston actually get better in the process, especially after jettisoning Tunsil?
It remains to be seen, but one Stroud stat from 2024 will exemplify just how concerning the Texans' offensive line issue really is.
Stroud was pressured on 52 percent of third downs last season, which was the highest rate in the NFL. No other quarterback was even at 50 percent. Heck, Caleb Williams, who was caked 68 times last year, was pressured only 39 percent of the time in these situations.
That demonstrates just how poor Stroud's protection was during his second year, and we don't really know if it will be any better this coming fall.
The 23-year-old threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87 in 2024.
