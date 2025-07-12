Houston Texans Have One Major Reason for Hope
The Houston Texans and their front office made sure to have a busy offseason of work to give this roster a refreshed sense of optimism heading into a critical third year in the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era.
However, while the Texans did make changes across a variety of areas, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees one notable reason for hope that rises above the rest for Houston come next season: the re-worked offensive line.
"Though the Houston Texans managed to repeat as AFC South champions in 2024, they never felt like as much of a postseason threat as they were the previous season," Knox wrote. "That's largely because quarterback C.J. Stroud battled a second-year regression, possibly caused by injuries at receiver and poor pass protection."
"Stroud might enjoy better pass protection than he did in 2024, a campaign in which he took 52 sacks. There's no guarantee of that after Houston traded longtime left tackle Laremy Tunsil early in the offseason. However, the lineup will be different... Different doesn't always mean better. But if it does in this case, Stroud should return to Pro Bowl form, and the Texans may be ready to challenge teams like Baltimore and Kansas City in the AFC."
It was the catalyst of the Texans' troubles offensively last season– while Stroud had lapses in his own right, having one of the league's worst offensive lines to pair with certainly didn't help anyone's case.
But now for the season ahead, the tide has since changed, whether that be for better or for worst. Key veteran like Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason are out, while new faces like Aireontae Ersery and other veterans like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown are in. As to just how effective those answers will be? Only time will tell.
If Stroud can get protection more on par with what we saw during his rookie year as opposed to his second season, the campaign ahead could be a much better one for him, as well as the rest of the Texans' offense.
