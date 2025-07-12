Texans Daily

Houston Texans Have One Major Reason for Hope

The Houston Texans might have a road to a strong 2025 season for one major reason.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with center Juice Scruggs (70) after a Texans touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with center Juice Scruggs (70) after a Texans touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans and their front office made sure to have a busy offseason of work to give this roster a refreshed sense of optimism heading into a critical third year in the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era.

However, while the Texans did make changes across a variety of areas, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees one notable reason for hope that rises above the rest for Houston come next season: the re-worked offensive line.

"Though the Houston Texans managed to repeat as AFC South champions in 2024, they never felt like as much of a postseason threat as they were the previous season," Knox wrote. "That's largely because quarterback C.J. Stroud battled a second-year regression, possibly caused by injuries at receiver and poor pass protection."

"Stroud might enjoy better pass protection than he did in 2024, a campaign in which he took 52 sacks. There's no guarantee of that after Houston traded longtime left tackle Laremy Tunsil early in the offseason. However, the lineup will be different... Different doesn't always mean better. But if it does in this case, Stroud should return to Pro Bowl form, and the Texans may be ready to challenge teams like Baltimore and Kansas City in the AFC."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It was the catalyst of the Texans' troubles offensively last season– while Stroud had lapses in his own right, having one of the league's worst offensive lines to pair with certainly didn't help anyone's case.

But now for the season ahead, the tide has since changed, whether that be for better or for worst. Key veteran like Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason are out, while new faces like Aireontae Ersery and other veterans like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown are in. As to just how effective those answers will be? Only time will tell.

Minnesota offensive lineman Airentae Ersery (OL13) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Cred
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota offensive lineman Airentae Ersery (OL13) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Stroud can get protection more on par with what we saw during his rookie year as opposed to his second season, the campaign ahead could be a much better one for him, as well as the rest of the Texans' offense.

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

