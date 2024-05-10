Analyst Proposes Titans, Steelers Trade
The Tennessee Titans added Tyler Boyd to their wide receiver room, making the group even stronger after already signing Calvin Ridley earlier in free agency. Now, the question is what will they do with Treylon Burks?
The team has held strong that the third-year wideout is going to carve out a place for himself within the offense. That being said, not everyone is convinced Burks sticks around for longer than this offseason, likely finding a new home via trade.
FanSided's John Buhler predicts that trade will happen with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he predicts it's in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
"This trade is just about perfect when it comes to overall compensation. There is only like a $3,000 difference in assets changing hands. For Pittsburgh, they get a once-promising wide receiver on the cheap, while the Titans get another bite at the apple after squandering their first-round pick two springs ago. If Burks was drafted to be in an offense akin to what Smith runs, put him on Smith's team," Buhler writes.
The Titans have been linked to the Steelers for a trade with Burks throughout the offseason. Pittsburgh needs a wideout next to George Pickens and Tennessee seems to have an abundance of them.
So, maybe a fourth-round pick is a decent exchange for the former first-round pick.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!