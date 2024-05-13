Titans Could Have Two Teams Battling for Treylon Burks
It's only been two seasons, but it's possible that we may have seen the last of Treylon Burks in a Tennessee Titans uniform.
Burks was drafted with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as part of the trade that sent All-Pro A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn't lived up to expectations to start his career.
In 22 games across two seasons, Burks has recorded 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown. And in the Titans hypothetical depth chart, Burks has been demoted to second-string status with the signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. This could mean Burks is on the trade block, according to Pro Football Network.
"Multiple concussions and knee injuries have hindered his early NFL career, but Burks could still have fans around the league," Pro Football Network writes. "However, neither general manager Ran Carthon nor head coach Brian Callahan was in Tennessee when former Titans decision-makers Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel drafted Burks, so it won’t be a complete surprise if they decide to move on."
The teams Pro Football Network has listed as potential landing spots are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, all of whom don't have picture-perfect receiver rooms.
It would still take a lot for the Titans to say goodbye to such a high draft pick so early on in his career, but Tennessee has the pieces in place to move on from him if they choose to do so.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!