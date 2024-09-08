Madden Disrespects Titans LB
Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones had an 82 overall rating on Madden 25 with the Los Angeles Rams. Now on the Titans, Jones's rating took a significant plunge and fell to just a 77 in the first roster update.
Jones lost 10 points to his awareness rating since joining the Titans with no regular season game being played.
Jones started 15 games for the Rams last season, recording 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Although Jones didn't record an interception during the 2023-24 season, he demonstrated his skill in pass coverage by grabbing three interceptions over his first two seasons. He also earned a 90.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, with 47 defensive stops.
Jones seemingly became available for the Rams after undrafted rookie free agent Omar Speights had an impressive training camp which led to him getting the starting job at inside linebacker when Jones left.
Interestingly enough, Jones’s teammate Kenneth Murray Jr. plays the same position and was named captain for the Titans this season. Jones has not been in Tennessee for long, but already beating out a captain is something worth note.
Jones was a key contributor to the Rams' Super Bowl-winning defense and will now be joining a comparable defensive system with the Titans, led by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
Jones is in a position to be a starting inside linebacker and is looking for his third straight 100+ tackle season. Madden's ratings are not the end-all-be-all, but without a game played, there is some question of why his overall dropped so significantly before the first game of the season. It brings into question, how many of the Titans players would be rated higher if they were on a different team.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!