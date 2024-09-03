Titans Coach Praises Bears QB Caleb Williams
The Tennessee Titans will be the first opponent in the career of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Williams, 22, is one of the biggest prospects to come out of college football in the past decade, and that has triggered some support from Titans coach Brian Callahan, who has specialized in quarterbacks throughout his coaching career.
"I'm a huge fan of Caleb Williams and what he did at USC," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's a really dynamic player. … And they've added a bunch of weapons. Keenan Allen has been doing this for a long time, and he's still able to get open at a relatively high rate. And obviously D.J. Moore and (they) drafted Rome Odunze, they have some real players on offense and the ability to score a lot of points. They have good backs, good tight ends. It's a much-improved football team."
The Bears finished 7-10 last season with Justin Fields under center, but they had the No. 1 overall pick because of the trade they made with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers chose Bryce Young with the top pick, but they regressed and became the worst team in the league, which meant that the No. 1 selection would go to the Bears this year.
The Bears are capitalizing on their reset rookie quarterback clock by extending Moore's contract and adding Allen, giving Williams one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. The Titans will look to contain Williams with their new cornerback duo of Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed, but both of them saw limited action during the preseason due to injury.
However, both Awuzie and Sneed have been practicing and should be good to go on Sunday when they give Williams his welcome to the league.
