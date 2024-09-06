Titans Named Dak Prescott Option
The Tennessee Titans are putting all of their eggs into Will Levis' basket this season.
The Titans should have a definitive answer by the end of the season if Levis is capable of being a franchise quarterback given the fact that the team upgraded his offensive line and skill players during the offseason.
However, if Levis doesn't pan out, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes the Titans may be a landing spot for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"If Levis doesn't appear capable of keeping pace with young AFC South signal-callers C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Lawrence, going after Prescott would make loads of sense. He'd complement the recent offensive investments of general manager Ran Carthon and would immediately make Tennessee a factor in the divisional race," Knox writes. "While the Titans don't have a top-tier overall roster, the prospect of reuniting with running back Tony Pollard and throwing to players like Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins—though Hopkins is an impending free agent—could intrigue Prescott. So might playing behind an offensive line coached by one of the league's best, Bill Callahan."
Prescott, 31, is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and the fact that the team has yet to re-sign him could be the beginning of the end for his tenure in Dallas. Prescott is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and the Titans could benefit from having his experience lead the offense.
The Titans have the cap space to make such a move, but they deserve to give Levis a fair shot to secure the job. Tennessee believes Levis can be the answer, but the team has yet to see him officially prove that he can definitely be there.
Levis' run as the franchise quarterback officially begins on Sunday when the Titans face the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
