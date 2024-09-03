Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Shares Injury Update
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is nearly finished with his recovery from a knee injury he suffered towards the beginning of training camp.
Hopkins, 32, strained his knee on July 31 and was given a rough estimate to return in 4-6 weeks. Tomorrow marks five weeks since the injury and the team plays its season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
But Hopkins is making plays to be on the field with his team against the Bears.
"Of course, I'm preparing to play," Hopkins said via A to Z Sports reporter Sam Phalen. "But, you know, there's measures (in place). We've got a long season, so I'm sure (the Titans) will make the right call. The rehab guys, Todd (Toriscelli) have been doing a great job."
Having Hopkins back would be a major boost for the Titans. It would give second-year quarterback Will Levis his favorite target from a year ago and open up the team's offense. While the Titans have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd among others to fill the void, Hopkins is someone every defensive coordinator has to gameplan around, and he would force the Bears to line up differently than if he were not out there.
Hopkins spent time in Los Angeles rehabilitating his knee, which meant that he wasn't with the Titans during training camp. But now that he's back in the building, he's ready to make up for lost time.
"Just being around, feeling the atmosphere of football, especially as we ramp up to go against Chicago," Hopkins said. "It just feels good, man. I'm trying to learn the offense, as well. Just being in those meeting rooms, asking questions and just being around the guys. Nothing compares to it."
Hopkins and the Titans kick off against the Bears on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
