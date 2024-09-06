Bears Could Lose Two Huge Players Against Titans
The Tennessee Titans are playing without defensive back Jamal Adams (hip) and linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion) in Week 1, but the Chicago Bears could also run without some of their top players.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears have listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) and defensive end Montez Sweat (toe) as questionable against the Titans.
Allen, 32, spent his entire 11-year career with the Los Angeles (formerly San Diego) Chargers before being traded earlier in the offseason to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. He was brought in as a veteran target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, and he could become a safety blanket for him. However, Allen has been limited in practice this week as he nurses a heel injury, and he will be questionable for Sunday's game.
If Allen cannot go, the Bears will still have D.J. Moore, who recently signed a long-term extension with the team, and rookie Rome Odunze, who was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The team also could lose another big player in Sweat, who led the Bears in sacks last season. Sweat holds a unique distinction as the only player to lead two teams in sacks in the same season in NFL history. Sweat played eight games with the Washington Commanders, racking up 6.5 sacks. Then, he was traded to the Bears before the trade deadline, where he added another six sacks to his name.
Now, Sweat is in his first full season with the Bears, but his toe injury has kept him limited in practice throughout the week, and that may prevent him from making his 2024 debut until Week 2.
The Bears and Titans will release their full inactive lists 90 minutes before their 12 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!