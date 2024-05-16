Titans Given Just One Primetime Game
NASHVILLE — Frequency of a team's primetime television appearances is not just a statistic, but a crucial indicator of how the National Football League, the networks, and its sponsors perceive the teams, including the Tennessee Titans.
Night games are a spotlight that can either elevate a team's status or cast doubt on their readiness for the big stage.
The 2024 NFL schedule, released on Wednesday, seems to convey a subtle message about the Titans. Despite their strong free-agent acquisitions and potential for a successful draft, the league's decision to limit their primetime appearances suggests a hesitance to thrust them into the spotlight and the biggest stage.
Other than the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Titans will play a schedule of noon kickoffs and a 3:30 start on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Chargers game was at Nissan Stadium instead of L.A. that would likely be a noon kick as well.
One cool factor of the Dolphins game for Titans fans is that it's a rematch of one of last season's best moments in an otherwise disappointing season. Rookie quarterback Will Levis orchestrated a comeback win for Tennessee on December 13 against the Dolphins. The Titans scored 15 points in 51 seconds to overturn a 14-point deficit and secure a 28-27 victory.
First-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan a significant opportunity to change the narrative if the team gets off to a strong start. This season, there is an option for "flexible scheduling" for Sunday night games, which may be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17.
Additionally, for Monday night games, the NFL has discretion in Weeks 12-17; for Thursday Night Football, the flex schedule may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During weeks eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night slots are tentative and subject to change.
The league can move Only Sunday afternoon games to Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night. The tentatively scheduled Sunday or Monday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.
Currently, the schedule speaks volumes about how the people with the money see the Titans.
