Titans Release Another Iconic Schedule Video
NASHVILLE — Whoever coined the adage that sequels are not as good as the original never imagined the capabilities of the Tennessee Titans' social media team. With their unique approach of blending humor and creativity, they have managed to captivate the hearts of fans and the attention of fans on social media.
When the NFL released the 2023 schedules, the Tennessee Titans garnered attention with a clever schedule reveal video. The team's social media staff received praise for their creativity and humor. The eagerly anticipated video did not disappoint, as the Titans' social media team delivered a clever and entertaining approach. It was so captivating that it won a prestigious Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Award in February 2024 for outstanding work on the best social/interactive video, a testament to the team's creativity and success.
Surpassing expectations, the Titans social squad decided to recreate last year's video for the 2024 release. One of the standout characters from the 2023 video, affectionately known as the 'Red Stallions' girl, transitioned from a supporting role to a leading one. Her journey from mistakenly calling the Atlanta Falcons the Red Stallions to becoming the host of the 2024 video was a testament to the team's ability to engage and involve their fans in their content.
She asked fans walking on Nashville's famed Broadway Street to identify the Titans' opponents based on their logos. The answers were not just amusing, but downright hilarious, with one fan suggesting that the New York Jets peaked in 1970. This interaction with the fans added a delightful and engaging element to the video.
Here's the Titans 2024 schedule.
Week 1: Sunday 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX
Week 2:Sunday 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS
Week 3: Sunday 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX
Week 4: Monday 9/30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Week 5: Sunday 10/6 BYE
Week 6: Sunday 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS
Week 7: Sunday 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS
Week 8: Sunday 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX
Week 9: Sunday 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX
Week 10: Sunday 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05 p.m.* FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS
Wek 12: Sunday 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS
Week 13: Sunday 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS
Week 14: Sunday 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS
Week 15: Sunday 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX
Week 16: Sunday 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS
Week 17: Sunday 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS
Week 18:Sat/Sun 1/4 or 5 HOUSTON TBD
