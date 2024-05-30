Titans Have Sleeper at RB
The Tennessee Titans backfield will look a little different this season after the loss of Derrick Henry, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Among the new players replacing him are former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and undrafted free agent Dillon Johnson, who Bleacher Report believes could be an impactful player for the Titans.
"Dillon Johnson was one of the nation's best backs until he suffered an injury during the College Football Playoff that limited his effectiveness," Bleacher Report writes. "Overall, Johnson ran for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's a decisive, one-cut runner, though some of that has to do with the fact he's not an explosive ball-carrier.
Pollard and second-year pro Tyjae Spears should lead the way, but Johnson could challenge 2022 fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins for the third spot in the depth chart with a solid offseason. Johnson's ability to be a receiver in the passing game could give him an edge over Haskins. He provides something different to the table, and it will be important to have some variety when Pollard and Spears possess many of the same qualities.
Johnson could very simply be the odd man out, but with a new coach and offense, he has a better chance than most undrafted running backs around the league to make their respective team.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!