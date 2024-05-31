Analyst Slams Titans WR Core
Even though the Tennessee Titans improved this offseason by signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, it may not exactly translate to success in the 2024 season.
Ultimately, the success of the team will likely fall on second-year quarterback Will Levis' shoulders. The 2023 second-round pick from Kentucky showed some promise in his rookie season, but there's doubt that he will have the team in a better spot in the upcoming year.
"An improved supporting cast can help Will Levis become a legitimate franchise quarterback in 2024," Bleacher Report writes.
However, there's also reason to believe it may not be enough to cover Levis' accuracy troubles.
"The Titans didn't do close to enough considering Levis' issues," Bleacher Report writes. "The 2023 second-round pick completed only 58.4 percent of his passes and had the league's lowest qualified on-target rate during his roller-coaster rookie season."
Levis' inaccuracy wasn't as much of a problem in college. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passes in four years at Penn State and Kentucky. Perhaps the nerves of being a rookie in the NFL led to his struggles, or the fit in the offense wasn't as sound. But in his second season, Levis will have a chance to form a pattern, or break it.
While Levis has improved targets, he still needs to hit them. If he isn't able to do that in coach Brian Callahan's new offensive scheme, Levis could find himself backing up his replacement or on a new team this time next year.
