Titans vs. Bears Week 1 Betting Odds Revealed
We are still over three months away from the Tennessee Titans' regular season opener against the Chicago Bears, but the betting lines are out in anticipation of Sep. 8.
The Titans will visit the Windy City to face off against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in his NFL debut.
Even though they are facing a rookie quarterback, FanDuel doesn't like the Titans' chances against the Bears, listing them as a 4.5-point underdog in Week 1.
"The Tennessee Titans are doing everything in their power to make sure Will Levis is set up for success, adding Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and JC Latham via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft," FanDuel writes. "The same can be said about the Chicago Bears and their new QB. Chicago surrounded No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with an arsenal of D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift. Williams is sitting at +170 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and has the Bears favored by a decent margin at home in Week 1."
The matchup should be interesting with two exciting, unproven offenses going against one another, but the Titans defense will have the challenge of being the guinea pigs for Williams' debut.
This game could go one of two ways. Either Williams shows that he isn't ready and the Titans find a way to pick up a victory on the road, or he comes in as advertised and starts his NFL career off with a bang.
