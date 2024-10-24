Lions Eying Historic Win Over Titans
For the first time in four years, the Tennessee Titans will face off against the Detroit Lions. And for the first time since 2016, the game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit.
The matchup between the Titans and Lions doesn't have too much history considering the fact that it's a game that traditionally only takes place once every four years due to the AFC and NFC divide.
However, the Lions will look to make history in Week 8 as they seek their first victory against the Titans in their history.
Technically speaking, the Lions have beaten the Titans before, but all three of their wins so far have come when the franchise was the Houston Oilers.
Through 13 lifetime meetings, the Lions have only won three times: 1971 (the first-ever meeting between the teams), 1986 (the only win in Detroit) and 1995 (the last time the Lions ever won against the franchise).
That means the Lions will be looking to snap a 29-year drought when they play against the Titans this week.
The Lions should have a very good chance to snap their losing streak, especially considering the fact that they are on a four-game winning streak. Their most recent win came against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings to take over first place in the NFC North.
Meanwhile, the Titans are going in the opposite direction, dropping to 1-5 after a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. The Titans further dug themselves into a hole for this week's game after trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.
History may be on their side, but the here and now suggests that the Lions will party like it's 1995.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!